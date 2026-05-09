Copernicus reports surge in ocean temperatures ahead of El Niño

9 May 2026 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Europe is expected to face an extremely hot and dry summer as the climate phenomenon El Niño returns, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Copernicus Climate Change Service, sea surface temperatures are already approaching record levels and could exceed previous historical highs in the coming months, further intensifying weather instability.

Meteorologists warn that rising global temperatures and shifting ocean patterns are increasing the likelihood of severe droughts, wildfires, heatwaves, and intense storms across the continent.

Such developments could have wide-ranging impacts on agriculture, water supply, energy demand, and public health across Europe, particularly in southern and central regions where drought risks are already elevated.

Experts caution that the upcoming El Niño event could be stronger than those seen in recent years and may potentially approach the scale of the “super El Niño” of 1997–1998, one of the most powerful climate events on record.

Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), said sea surface temperatures in recent days were only slightly below the all-time highs recorded in 2024.

"It’s a matter of days before we are back in record-breaking ocean sea surface temperatures again," Burgess told AFP.

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