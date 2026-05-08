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Friday, May 8, 2026

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports to Georgia surge nearly 50%

8 May 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports to Georgia surge nearly 50%
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan significantly increased its non-oil exports to Georgia during the first quarter of this year, highlighting the strengthening trade ties between the two neighboring countries, AzerNEWS reports.

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