Gabala cinema lovers enjoy three days of film screenings [PHOTOS]

8 May 2026 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A three-day series of film screenings has been held in Gabala, bringing together audiences interested in contemporary Azerbaijani cinema, AzerNEWS reports.

The film screenings were organized as part of the project "Cinema Days in the Regions" by the Azerbaijan Filmmakers Union.

Now in its fourth year, the project continues to fulfill its core mission: introducing regional audiences to new works by local filmmakers while also helping to revive interest in cinemas and screening venues outside the capital.

The screenings were held in an interactive format. After each film, viewers had the opportunity to discuss what they had seen, ask questions, and engage directly with invited guests. Among them were People's Artist Gurban Ismayilov and actor Samimi Farhad, who shared behind-the-scenes stories from filming and offered professional insights from their experience in the industry.

The program featured a diverse selection of films, including Zaur Gasimli's feature film "Taghiyev: Oil", Ilgar Najaf's feature film "Pomegranate Orchard", Parviz Hasanov's full-length documentary "Bashlibel – A Siege Diary", Fariz Ahmadov's short documentary "The Last One", Elvin Adigozel's "Shooting Ms Rena's Film", Teymur Gambarov's "Gukhuroba", Orkhan Aghazadeh's "Seats", Emin Afandiyev's "Monologue of a Lonely Man", Gulu Asgarov's "The Fence", and Daniel Guliyev's short feature "The Distance".

All screenings were warmly received and sparked lively discussion among viewers.

The events were moderated by film critic Aygun Aslanli, who set the tone for an open and engaging dialogue between filmmakers and the audience.

The project "Cinema Days in the Regions" gives audiences living outside the capital the opportunity to become more closely acquainted with contemporary Azerbaijani cinema, helps revitalize film culture in the regions, and increases interest in cinema, especially among young viewers.

As part of the project, film screenings have already taken place in Aran, Lankaran, Shirvan, Ganja, and other regions.

The program included both state-commissioned productions and independent Azerbaijani films.