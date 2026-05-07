Pentagon signs $500 Million AI contract with Scale

7 May 2026 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States Department of Defense has signed a $500 million contract with Scale AI to expand the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the U.S. defense sector, AzerNEWS reports.

The deal represents a fivefold jump from a $100 million contract the company secured from the Pentagon in September 2025.

According to Bloomberg, the Pentagon is cooperating with the company to improve data processing systems and enhance decision-making mechanisms through AI-powered solutions.

Dan Tadros, head of government sector operations at Scale, stated that the new contract demonstrates the commitment of U.S. government departments to implementing artificial intelligence technologies on a wider scale.

The initiative also aligns with recent statements made by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. In January, Hegseth announced plans to introduce more AI-based tools within the defense sector and emphasized the need to remove bureaucratic barriers slowing the adoption of such technologies.

Earlier in May, the Pentagon also finalized deals with Nvidia Corp., Microsoft Corp., Reflection AI, and Amazon Web Services to broaden the use of advanced AI technologies across classified military networks.