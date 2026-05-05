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Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Confectionery exports surge in Azerbaijan as non-oil sector expands

5 May 2026 20:36 (UTC+04:00)
Confectionery exports surge in Azerbaijan as non-oil sector expands
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Exports of sugar and confectionery products from Azerbaijan recorded sharp growth in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting strong momentum in the country’s non-oil sector, AzerNEWS reports. According to the official report, more than...

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