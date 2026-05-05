Confectionery exports surge in Azerbaijan as non-oil sector expands
Exports of sugar and confectionery products from Azerbaijan recorded sharp growth in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting strong momentum in the country’s non-oil sector, AzerNEWS reports. According to the official report, more than...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!