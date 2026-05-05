Azernews.Az

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Azerbaijan Sugar Production Union boosts exports sharply in first quarter

5 May 2026 18:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Sugar Production Union boosts exports sharply in first quarter
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

While quarterly company-specific data for 2024 remains limited, broader industry figures show that Azerbaijan’s sugar export sector had already been on an upward trajectory. In 2024, Azerbaijan exported sugar worth...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more