EU, Armenia back peace efforts with Azerbaijan, stress agreement signing

5 May 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The European Union and Armenia have expressed strong support for advancing peace efforts with Azerbaijan, including the signing and ratification of a comprehensive peace agreement, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a joint declaration adopted following the first Armenia-EU summit held in Yerevan, the parties welcomed ongoing initiatives aimed at institutionalizing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“We welcome the efforts to further institutionalize peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as to ensure the signing and ratification of a peace agreement,” the statement said.

The declaration also positively assessed the outcomes of the summit held in Washington on August 8, 2025, along with subsequent steps taken toward the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In addition, the European Union reaffirmed its full support for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Türkiye, as well as the inclusive opening of all regional transport and communication routes.

The document emphasizes that these processes should be based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, and reciprocity, reinforcing efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.