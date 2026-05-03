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Sunday, May 3, 2026

Global LNG market expands despite geopolitical tensions in first quarter

3 May 2026 19:36 (UTC+04:00)
Global LNG market expands despite geopolitical tensions in first quarter

The global Liquefied Natural Gas market recorded growth in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting resilience amid escalating geopolitical tensions, AzerNEWS reports.

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