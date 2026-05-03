Tusk says there is no alternative to Europe-US friendship

3 May 2026 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk insisted on Sunday that "there is no alternative" to the friendship between Europe and the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post on X, Tusk wrote that keeping the relationship steady is "our common responsibility." He added that "we need each other more than ever before," affirming that "our allies can always count on Poland."

The comment came after US President Donald Trump decided to raise tariffs on European vehicles to 25%, claiming Europe's non-compliance with the trade agreement.

Vehicles assembled at American plants, he said, would be exempt from the higher duties.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump framed the move as both a corrective measure and an incentive for manufacturers to expand production in the United States.

"I am pleased to announce that, based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States. The Tariff will be increased to 25%. It is fully understood and agreed that, if they produce Cars and Trucks in U.S.A. Plants, there will be NO TARIFF," he wrote in his post.

The US President also pointed to a surge in domestic investment, claiming that more than $100 billion is being committed to new automobile and truck manufacturing facilities across the country.

He described the scale of planned expansion as unprecedented, with multiple plants under construction and expected to come online in the near term, employing American workers.

"Many Automobile and Truck Plants are currently under construction, with over 100 Billion Dollars being invested, A RECORD in the History of Car and Truck Manufacturing. These Plants, staffed with American Workers, will be opening soon - There has never been anything like what is happening in America today! Thank you for your attention to this matter," his post further read.