Hormuz crisis pushes luxury car oil supplies toward critical shortage

2 May 2026 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz caused by the conflict in Iran have pushed global supplies of synthetic base oils—essential for high-performance luxury car engines—to the brink of depletion, AzerNEWS reports, citing international media outlets.

The International Energy Agency has described the tensions in the Strait of Hormuz as “the greatest energy security threat in history.” The impact, however, has now extended beyond crude oil markets, affecting the automotive sector as well.

A global shortage has emerged in Group III base oils, a key component used in high-performance synthetic lubricants for sports and luxury vehicles. With production in the Gulf region—accounting for around 20% of global output—partially halted and shipping routes disrupted, analysts warn that existing stocks could be exhausted within a month.

Prices for base oils in Northern Europe have nearly doubled since the start of the conflict, reaching record highs. Industry experts say the situation has been further worsened by reported damage to facilities operated by Shell in Qatar following missile strikes, as well as export restrictions introduced by South Korea, pushing global supply chains to a critical breaking point.