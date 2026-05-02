China opposes new U.S. telecom restrictions

2 May 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

China’s Ministry of Commerce on Friday voiced strong opposition to the latest U.S. restrictions targeting testing and certification services, as well as telecom-related sectors, urging Washington to immediately halt what it called “wrong practices”, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The ministry stated that these measures could disrupt normal trade and cooperation between the two countries and may further complicate already tense economic relations. It emphasized that such restrictions not only affect Chinese companies but could also increase uncertainty for global supply chains, particularly in the technology and telecommunications industries.

Beijing warned that it reserves the right to take necessary steps in response if the situation continues to escalate.

The dispute comes amid ongoing friction between the world’s two largest economies over technology controls, data security, and access to advanced semiconductor equipment. Analysts note that recent moves by both sides suggest a broader trend of “tech decoupling,” where competition in critical industries is increasingly shaping trade policy.

At the same time, some experts point out that despite political tensions, the two economies remain deeply interconnected — especially in electronics manufacturing and consumer technology — making a complete separation highly difficult in the short term.