1 May 2026 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Japan has long defined itself through a careful balance of openness and control. It is a nation that embraced global trade while maintaining tight limits on immigration. That balance is now shifting.

Faced with one of the fastest-ageing populations in the world and intensifying labour shortages, Tokyo has begun to open its doors to foreign workers on a scale once considered politically unthinkable. Legislative changes in recent years have eased entry requirements across key sectors, from construction and agriculture to elder care and services — industries increasingly unable to function without outside labour.

The numbers are striking. Over the past two years alone, more than four million foreign workers and students have entered the country, marking a sharp departure from Japan’s traditionally cautious migration policy. A new agreement with India is expected to accelerate that trend further, with plans to significantly expand the inflow of workers.

Behind the policy shift lies a deeper demographic reality. Japan’s shrinking workforce and rising dependency ratio have placed a growing strain on its economic model. With fewer young people entering the labour market and demand for care services surging, businesses and policymakers alike have been forced to reconsider long-held assumptions about national identity and economic self-sufficiency.

However, the transition is not without tension. For decades, Japan has cultivated a reputation as one of the world’s most orderly and culturally cohesive societies. Integrating large numbers of foreign workers, many on temporary or semi-skilled visas, raises questions about social cohesion, labour rights, and long-term settlement.

There is also a broader global context. Across developed economies, competition for young and skilled workers is intensifying. Countries facing similar demographic pressures are increasingly looking outward, drawing talent from developing regions to sustain growth and productivity.

Japan’s shift may therefore signal more than a domestic policy adjustment. It reflects a wider recalibration in how advanced economies manage demographic decline, and how they balance economic necessity with social and political constraints.

For now, the country that once kept migration at arm’s length is testing a new model: one where controlled openness becomes a tool of economic survival.

Japan's economy has sufferend the most criticasl moment in life which has been the realolffhrrh and on the gound it has been. The most important moment in ist ecnomical process. It reflects its most problematic mmoment which hardest moment ever in the istory of Japan.