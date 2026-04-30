Azerbaijan, Uruguay discuss strengthening economic cooperation

30 April 2026 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

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Elnur Aliyev, Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy, held a meeting with Valeria Csukasi, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, to explore opportunities for deepening economic and trade relations between the two nations, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, Aliyev underscored Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate, emphasizing the country’s strategic geographical location, robust transport and logistics infrastructure, and its potential to serve as a hub for regional and international trade.

He emphasized the importance of expanding ties between the two countries' business sectors, as well as partnership in digital economy development, technology transfer, and data centers.

The meeting also touched upon expanding mutual trade and economic collaboration and the effective use of existing opportunities.

Additionally, discussions included ways to promote investment flows and establish frameworks for mutual protection of investments.