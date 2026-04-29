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Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Central Bank reports decline in Azerbaijan capital market activity

29 April 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)
Central Bank reports decline in Azerbaijan capital market activity
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The total volume of transactions in Azerbaijan securities market reached 12.9939 billion manats in the first three months of this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

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