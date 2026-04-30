Azerbaijan, Brazil explore new investment opportunities at Hannover Messe 2026

30 April 2026 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Cooperation between AZPROMO and ApexBrasil has been discussed as both sides explore new avenues to deepen bilateral economic ties.

AzerNEWS reports that a meeting between the two institutions took place on the sidelines of Hannover Messe 2026, held in Hannover, one of the world’s leading industrial and technology exhibitions.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed progress made under the bilateral roadmap for expanding multi-sector cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil. Discussions focused on opportunities for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to participate in the “Buyers Project” program, as well as on expanding investment collaboration between the two countries.

Particular attention was given to strengthening ties with the Brazilian Development Bank, attracting Brazilian investors to Azerbaijan’s economic zones, and promoting joint investment initiatives. The sides also exchanged views on mechanisms to facilitate mutual business engagement and long-term partnership development.

“Hannover Messe 2026” is widely regarded as a premier global platform for showcasing innovative industrial solutions, fostering international cooperation, and establishing new business partnerships. At this year’s exhibition, Azerbaijan was represented by a national stand highlighting the Alat Free Economic Zone, underscoring the country’s growing appeal as an investment destination.

It was also noted that the “Buyers Project” serves as a key mechanism to boost exports and strengthen international business links by inviting foreign buyers to Brazil and organizing business-to-business (B2B) meetings with local companies.