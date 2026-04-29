New IDP families resettle in Khojaly district villages

29 April 2026 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The process of return to Karabakh continues as part of the government’s Great Return program, implemented in line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

On April 29, a new resettlement convoy departed from Aghdam to several villages in the Khojaly District, including Badara, Khanabad, Tazabina, and Xanyurdu.

According to reports, the relocated families had been temporarily living in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across various regions of Azerbaijan.

In this latest phase of resettlement, 16 families comprising 59 people have moved to Badara village, 10 families totaling 46 people have been relocated to Khanabad, 3 families with 15 people have returned to Tazabina, and 4 families consisting of 25 people have moved to Xanyurdu.

The government continues to implement large-scale reconstruction and resettlement efforts aimed at restoring life to territories reclaimed after years of conflict, with infrastructure development and housing projects progressing across the region.