Azerbaijan, Hungary expand academic cooperation [PHOTOS]

29 April 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Vasif Huseynov, Head of Department at the AIR Center, together with Dávid Biró, Senior Advisor and Coordinator of the Ludovika Center for Turkic Studies, held a meeting with Fargana Bayramli, Director of the Azerbaijan Language and Culture Center of the Azerbaijan University of Languages operating in Hungary, AzerNEWS reports.

The delegation familiarized itself with the Center’s activities.

The meeting focused on the development of international relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, as well as opportunities to expand academic and analytical cooperation. The participants exchanged views on regional developments and discussed prospects for future joint initiatives.

Both sides emphasized that strengthening scientific and analytical dialogue is essential for deepening mutual understanding and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The parties also hailed the meeting as an important step in promoting the Azerbaijani language and culture in Budapest, as well as building new partnership opportunities in the field of international relations.