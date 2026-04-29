Fascinating concert program presented at National Art Museum [PHOTOS]

29 April 2026 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The fascinating concert program "Harmony of Differences," performed by the Chamber Orchestra of the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, has taken place at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

The event clearly demonstrated that physical abilities do not limit a person's creative potential. The orchestra's performance once again highlighted the importance of inclusion in modern Azerbaijani society and the need to create equal opportunities for every talent to realize themselves.

Under the attentive guidance of artistic director and conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov, the orchestra's talented members took to the stage. Their performance side by side with recognized professionals made the evening especially warm and sincere. This creative unity erased all boundaries and turned the concert into a true celebration of togetherness and inspiration.

The evening's program was rich and diverse, featuring selected works by Azerbaijani and European classical composers. The combination of distinctive national melodies with well-known European pieces allowed both the audience and performers to immerse themselves in an atmosphere of genuine beauty. The event gave unforgettable emotions and impressions that will stay with attendees for a long time.

The concert, aimed at supporting the development of inclusive art, spoke in a universal language of music understood by all.

The heartfelt and soulful atmosphere in the hall united guests, professional performers, and talented participants, who proved through their artistry that nothing is impossible for those passionate about creativity, and that belief in oneself can work true miracles.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.