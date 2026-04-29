Saar rejects Zelensky claims over Russian grain shipment

29 April 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar dismissed on Tuesday accusations by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Israel was buying allegedly stolen Ukrainian grain, calling them "Twitter diplomacy" lacking evidence, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking alongside his Serbian counterpart, Marko Djuric, Saar said Israeli authorities had begun examining the case but stressed the vessel in question had not entered port or submitted documents, making verification impossible so far. Saar said Ukraine had not formally requested legal assistance or provided evidence, insisting Israel would act strictly under the law and urged Kiev to submit proof through official channels. These types of claims are "a bit surprising coming from a country that we supported", Saar said.

Zelensky earlier accused Russia of "systematically" exporting grain from occupied territories and claimed Israel was among the buyers.