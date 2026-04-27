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Monday, April 27, 2026

Official luncheon hosted in honor of Czech Prime Minister on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev [PHOTOS]

27 April 2026 15:54 (UTC+04:00)
Official luncheon hosted in honor of Czech Prime Minister on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev [PHOTOS]

On April 27, an official luncheon was given in honor of Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

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Official luncheon hosted in honor of Czech Prime Minister on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Official luncheon hosted in honor of Czech Prime Minister on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Official luncheon hosted in honor of Czech Prime Minister on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Official luncheon hosted in honor of Czech Prime Minister on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Official luncheon hosted in honor of Czech Prime Minister on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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