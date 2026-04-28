Ukraine extends martial law for another 90 Days

28 April 2026 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved a 90-day extension of martial law, reinforcing the country’s wartime legal framework as the conflict continues.

AzerNEWS reports that the extension will take effect from 05:30 on May 4, 2026, prolonging the current measures for an additional three months.

The decision follows a proposal submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who on the previous day introduced a draft law to extend both martial law and general mobilization.

The move underscores Kyiv’s continued focus on maintaining national defense readiness amid ongoing security challenges.

Recall that the Russia-Ukraine war began in its current full-scale form on 24 February 2022, when Russia launched a large military invasion of Ukraine from multiple directions, including through Belarus, Russia itself, and occupied Crimea. The assault followed months of Russian troop build-ups near Ukraine’s borders and growing international warnings that an attack was imminent.