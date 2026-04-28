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Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Ukraine extends martial law for another 90 Days

28 April 2026 20:22 (UTC+04:00)
Ukraine extends martial law for another 90 Days
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved a 90-day extension of martial law, reinforcing the country’s wartime legal framework as the conflict continues.

AzerNEWS reports that the extension will take effect from 05:30 on May 4, 2026, prolonging the current measures for an additional three months.

The decision follows a proposal submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who on the previous day introduced a draft law to extend both martial law and general mobilization.

The move underscores Kyiv’s continued focus on maintaining national defense readiness amid ongoing security challenges.

Recall that the Russia-Ukraine war began in its current full-scale form on 24 February 2022, when Russia launched a large military invasion of Ukraine from multiple directions, including through Belarus, Russia itself, and occupied Crimea. The assault followed months of Russian troop build-ups near Ukraine’s borders and growing international warnings that an attack was imminent.

The roots of the conflict go back much further. Tensions sharply escalated in 2014 after Ukraine’s pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych, was removed following mass protests known as the Euromaidan movement. Soon after, Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014, a move widely condemned by the international community. Fighting then erupted in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists declared control over parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Between 2014 and 2022, the conflict in Donbas killed more than 14,000 people despite ceasefire attempts under the Minsk agreements. Diplomatic efforts repeatedly stalled, while mistrust deepened between Moscow and Kyiv.

In February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the self-proclaimed separatist republics in Donetsk and Luhansk before ordering what Moscow called a “special military operation”. Ukraine and its allies described it as an unprovoked war of aggression. The invasion triggered Europe’s largest conflict since the second world war, causing massive casualties, displacement and global economic disruption.

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