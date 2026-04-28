Iran security council discusses risk of protests amid economic strain

28 April 2026 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran has reportedly held an emergency meeting to assess rising internal tensions and the potential for mass protests across the country, AzerNEWS reports.

According to available information, the meeting was chaired by Mohammadbagher Zolqadr and focused on growing public discontent driven by a combination of economic and social pressures. These include a deepening economic crisis, high unemployment, internet restrictions, and disruptions in key sectors such as oil and steel.

Reports indicate that officials expressed particular concern over calls for demonstrations ahead of International Workers' Day, warning that the current environment could trigger widespread unrest.

Estimates shared during the meeting suggested that Iran’s economy may not be able to withstand more than six to eight weeks of a naval blockade. The blockade began on April 13, and around two weeks have now passed.

Another major concern raised was the near-total shutdown of production centers in key sectors, including oil, petrochemicals, and steel. According to the assessments, rebuilding these industries could take years.

Security officials also said internet shutdowns have left around 20% of the workforce dependent on online activity unemployed. They warned that, based on economic forecasts, an additional two million people could lose their jobs in the private sector by the end of spring.

In the financial sector, the closure of markets—including banks, the stock exchange, gold markets, and currency exchanges—has effectively halted economic activity, leaving real prices for goods unclear.

During the meeting, representatives of security bodies expressed particular concern over a possible call for protests by exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and the likelihood of his supporters taking to the streets.

Concerns were also raised that unrest following any ceasefire developments could escalate into a broader political crisis.