Iran lawmakers to discuss bill on Hormuz control

27 April 2026 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Iranian parliament will consider legislation establishing Tehran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Legislature's national security commission head Ebrahim Azizi said on Monday, AzerNEWS reports.

The 11-point draft bill states that the General Staff of the Armed Forces will be the "authority for action" in the strait, according to Iran International.

Additionally, the legislation aims to limit the passage of vessels from "hostile" nations, while those linked to Israel will be completely banned. It also states that countries that have "caused damage to the Islamic Republic, blocked Iranian resources, or taken actions against us in previous years" must pay compensation to Tehran.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Russia for talks with officials, including President Vladimir Putin, saying “excessive demands of the United States” led to failure of talks.

US President Donald Trump says Iranian leaders “can come to us, or they can call us” if they want to talk, a day after cancelling a planned visit by his envoys to Pakistan for negotiations.

The standoff in the Strait of Hormuz continues, with senior Iranian lawmaker Ali Nikzad saying Tehran will not allow a return to pre-war conditions in the strategic waterway.