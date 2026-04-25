Czech Republic plans to build its first mini nuclear power plant

25 April 2026 22:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Czech power company ČEZ has signed agreements with Rolls-Royce SMR to develop and construct new small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), marking a significant step in Europe’s transition toward cleaner energy sources, AzerNEWS reports, citing Associated Press (AP).

According to reports, the first pilot mini nuclear power plant is planned to be built in Temelín. The project is expected to serve as a testing ground for future deployments of SMR technology across the country.

ČEZ chief executive Daniel Beneš said that the work includes the project plan and licensing documentation necessary for issuing building permits for the reactor.

Beneš said the company hopes to have all the approvals by 2030. The small nuclear reactor will be built at the site of the existing Temelín nuclear plant.

It schould be noted that ČEZ has a 20% share in Rolls-Royce SMR and the companies had signed a deal about a strategic partnership, which should result in up to 3 gigawatt energy sources installed in the Czech Republic.

The Czech state has an almost 70% stake in ČEZ and the government is taking steps to acquire full control of the company.

Image: Petr David Josek / AP