Azerbaijan facilitates ongoing transit shipments to Armenia

24 April 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Five rail wagons loaded with wheat are set to be transported to Armenia today via Azerbaijan’s territory, continuing a series of transit deliveries aimed at maintaining regional trade and logistics connectivity.

AzerNEWS reports that the shipment will be carried out in full compliance with international transit regulations. Officials say the initiative is part of broader efforts to ensure the continuity of trade flows across the region.

The development follows a policy shift announced on October 21, 2025, when Ilham Aliyev, speaking alongside Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, confirmed that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. He noted at the time that the first such shipment involved Kazakh grain exports to Armenia.

Since then, transit and direct deliveries have steadily increased. On December 18, SOCAR shipped 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia. On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo—including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel—was dispatched in 48 wagons.

Further shipments followed in quick succession. On January 11, a train of 18 wagons carrying 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline was sent. On February 25, 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were delivered, followed by additional consignments on March 5, including 1,984 tons of diesel fuel and Russian fertilizers.

Grain shipments have also featured prominently. On March 9, seven wagons of Russian grain were transported, followed by 11 wagons on March 11 with a total gross weight of 1,023 tons. Subsequent deliveries included fertilizers and buckwheat on March 24, as well as 350 tons of wheat on March 25.

Transit operations continued into April. On April 1, 349 tons of Russian wheat were shipped to Armenia via Azerbaijan, while on April 21, a train carrying 974 tons of diesel fuel in 16 wagons was dispatched.

The latest wheat shipment underscores Azerbaijan’s evolving role as a regional transit hub, facilitating cross-border trade flows and supporting supply chains in the South Caucasus.