GCEG system converts gas adsorption into electrical energy: study finds

22 April 2026 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Researchers have unveiled a new technology capable of turning atmospheric pollutants into a source of electrical energy by capturing greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the journal Energy & Environmental Science, the innovation was developed by scientists at Sungkyunkwan University in collaboration with several research institutes in South Korea. The system is known as the Gas Capture and Electricity Generator (GCEG).

The key feature of the technology is its ability to generate energy through gas adsorption. Unlike conventional carbon capture and storage (CCUS) systems, which require significant external energy input, the new method operates without an external power supply.

When CO₂ and nitrogen oxide molecules are trapped on the electrode surface, electrical charges are redistributed, allowing ions to move within the device and generate an electric current. In this way, pollutants are directly converted into usable energy.

The system is built using carbon electrodes and hydrogel materials, enabling stable electricity production while capturing harmful emissions.

By using atmospheric pollutants as the "fuel" for electricity generation, the device in effect purifies the environment while supplying energy, scientists say.

Scientists believe the technology could have applications in environmental sensors and industrial facilities with high emissions. In such settings, the system could simultaneously clean the air and provide local power.

According to the Emissions Database for Global Atmospheric Research (EDGAR), global greenhouse gas emissions reached about 58.6 gigatons (53.2 gigatonnes) of CO2 equivalent in 2024. This figure, however, excludes emissions from land-use change and forestry. China (13.1 gigatons), the US (4.6 gigatons), and India (3.2 gigatons) are the top three CO2 emitters in the world. Although in 2015, nearly 200 nations signed the Paris Agreement to curb emissions and limit global warming, progress still falls short of climate targets. To address both greenhouse emissions and energy challenges, the Korean team designed an asymmetric system, which combines carbon-based electrodes with hydrogel materials.