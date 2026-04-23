'Sabah' team reaches historic achievement in Azerbaijan Football Cup

23 April 2026 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

"Sabah" has scored its 20th home goal in the Azerbaijan Football Cup, AzerNEWS reports.

The goal was scored by Velko Simić. He restored parity in the return leg of the semifinal against "Qarabag" (2:1).

The Baku club has become the 30th team in the history of the national cup to score 20 or more home goals.

After their 13th home match, "Sabah" has increased its tally to 21 goals, with an average scoring rate of 1.62 per game.

Note that "Qarabag" holds the record for the most home goals, having scored 193 times.

The Azerbaijan Football Cup is the country's main annual knockout football competition. It was first introduced in 1936, with its modern format running since 1992.

Organized by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), the tournament includes clubs from both the Premier League and lower divisions. The winner earns a place in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League.

The 2025–26 edition features 34 teams. It begins with preliminary rounds involving clubs from League I and League II, after which the top-tier Premier League teams enter the competition.

Considered the second most prestigious football competition in Azerbaijan after the Azerbaijan Premier League, the cup often determines the country's third European qualification spot.

As of 2026, Sabah FC is the reigning champion, having won the 2025 title, while Qarabag FC holds the record for the most tournament victories.