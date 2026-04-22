Baku, Istanbul discuss prospects of youth and sports cooperation [PHOTOS]
The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has received the Turkish delegation, visiting the country as part of the expert exchange between the Ministries of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and Turkiye, AzerNEWS reports.
During the meeting, the current state and development prospects of cooperation in the field of youth and sports between the two countries were discussed.
Members of the delegation also shared their impressions from the first days of their visit.
The guests got acquainted with the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the National Institute of Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, the Baku Athletics Center and the Azerbaijan Sports Academy.
In the following days of the visit, it is planned to continue their acquaintance with other sports facilities and institutions.
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