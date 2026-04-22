President Edgars Rinkēvičs: Latvia and Azerbaijan are strategic partner countries

22 April 2026 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Emphasizing that Latvia is a strategic partner of Azerbaijan, the Latvian President noted that the business forum to be held in Baku will give an impetus to economic cooperation between Latvia and Azerbaijan.

“The discussions that we have had today were very positive, very pragmatic, and oriented towards future cooperation,” said Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs during a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 22, AzerNEWS reports.

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