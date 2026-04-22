Azerbaijani Presidential envoy holds high-level talks in UK [PHOTOS]

22 April 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Elchin Amirbayov, the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, has held a series of high-level meetings during his visit to United Kingdom, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information released by Azerbaijan’s embassy in the UK, Amirbayov met with senior British officials, including Barbara Woodward, Deputy National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister; Edward Llewellyn, Political Director at the Foreign Office; Jonathan Allen, Director-General for Defence and Intelligence; and Christopher Allan, Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

He also held talks with members of the UK Parliament, including Nusrat Ghani, Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, and Bob Blackman, Chair of the UK–Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, along with other lawmakers.

In addition, Amirbayov delivered remarks at a roundtable discussion hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, attended by experts, researchers, and academic representatives.

During his visit, he also gave interviews to leading British publications, including The Guardian and Daily Express.