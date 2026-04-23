Nabi Isgandarov secures another victory at World Boxing Cup

23 April 2026 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani boxer Nabi Isgandarov (70 kg) has secured another victory at the 2026 World Boxing Cup held in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, AzerNEWS reports.

The national team member faced Murodjon Ashuraliev (Tajikistan) in the round of 16.

Winning all three rounds in his favor, the boxer ultimately secured a 5:0 victory (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28). He will face Farukh Tokhtassunov (Kazakhstan) in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

Nabi Isgandarov has become the fourth member of the national team to reach the quarterfinal stage at the 2026 World Boxing Cup.

Another Azerbaijani athlete will step into the ring on April 23 for a chance to qualify for this stage.

Around 400 boxers from 50 countries are participating in the 2026 World Boxing Cup, which runs until April 26.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.