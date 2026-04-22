Kremlin: Russia 'in contact' with IAEA, including on Iran

22 April 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia remains "in constant contact" with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on key issues, including the situation in Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

"There are increasingly more and more critical issues, particularly in the problematic area, that concern the IAEA, including in the context of the war in Iran," Peskov told the reporters.

The comments come as European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas warns that "freedom of navigation cannot be replaced by pay-for-passage schemes" and raises concerns over Iran's "missile programs," and "support to proxies and support to Russia." IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi also said strict inspections of Iran's nuclear activities must be part of any potential ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran.