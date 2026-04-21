Azerbaijan relocates 17 families to Khojavand city
In accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues.
AzerNEWS reports that in the early hours of the day, a new group of families departed for the Red Bazaar settlement (Qırmızı Bazar) in the Khojavand district, marking another step in the ongoing reconstruction and repopulation efforts in the region.
According to information, the settlement has now welcomed 17 families, comprising a total of 74 people.
Returning residents expressed gratitude to the country’s leadership for the conditions created for their return. They also paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives during the liberation of the territories, praying for mercy for the martyrs and wishing good health to the veterans.
Earlier 92 families, comprising 332 people, have been resettled in the city of Aghdam. These families had previously lived in temporary accommodations across the country, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
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