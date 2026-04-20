Azernews.Az

Monday, April 20, 2026

Azerbaijan-China trade climbs 7.3% to cross $1 billion

20 April 2026 18:39 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan-China trade climbs 7.3% to cross $1 billion
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, this figure represents a 7.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year. During the reporting period, China accounted for...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more