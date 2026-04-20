How Earth has transformed over the past 58 years

20 April 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

After the Apollo 8 mission in 1968 captured the iconic Earthrise photograph, NASA’s Artemis astronauts have now recreated a similar view, offering a striking reminder of how our fragile blue planet appears from space — and how little it has visibly changed in contrast to the vast, lifeless Moon, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

When Apollo 8 commander Frank Borman first saw the Moon’s far side through his spacecraft window, he was deeply struck by its barren landscape.

“The lunar surface was terribly distressed with meteorite craters and volcanic residue,” he recalled in a 2018 BBC interview. “It was either grey, black, or white — there was absolutely no colour. It looked utterly chaotic and lifeless.”

But as the spacecraft completed its fourth orbit around the Moon, an unexpected and unforgettable sight appeared.

“We looked up and there was the Earth rising over the lunar horizon,” Borman said. “Bill Anders took the photograph that became one of the most significant images ever captured by humanity.”

The modern Artemis recreation highlights both technological progress and a timeless perspective: from space, Earth still appears as a small, delicate sphere suspended in darkness. Scientists note that such images continue to influence environmental awareness, often described as the “overview effect” — a psychological shift in perception experienced by astronauts when they see Earth from orbit.

What makes the comparison especially powerful today is not just nostalgia, but context. The original Earthrise came at the height of the Cold War, while the Artemis era unfolds amid climate concerns and renewed lunar exploration. In both cases, the image serves as a quiet reminder that despite human divisions, Earth remains a shared and finite home.