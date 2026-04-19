Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss climate cooperation ahead of COP31
Mukhtar Babayev, Presidential Representative of Azerbaijan on climate issues, met with Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye and COP31 President, in Antalya, AzerNEWS reports.
According to Babayev, who shared details on his social media account, the meeting took place within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
During the discussions, the sides emphasized the importance of joint efforts between Azerbaijan and the COP31 Presidency to support the climate agenda and ensure the sustainability of upcoming COP processes.
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