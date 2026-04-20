Armenia seeks stronger ties with neighbors, Pashinyan says

20 April 2026 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that developing relations with neighboring countries remains a key priority of the country’s foreign policy, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Armenian media, Pashinyan made the remarks in a Facebook post during the presentation of the pre-election program of the "Civil Contract" party.

He noted that Armenia intends to strengthen cooperation with Georgia, Iran, Tuürkiye, and Azerbaijan, emphasizing that regionalization should enable sustainable development without external support.

Pashinyan also highlighted the importance of the peace agreement signed with Azerbaijan in Washington, calling on Armenian voters to support and protect peace.

"Peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and this has created the opportunity for a period of peaceful development for Armenia. In the elections on June 7, we have one task to solve together - we must stand up for the protection of this new, fragile peace that requires our daily care," Pashinyan wrote. He urged citizens to go to the polling stations on June 7 and vote for the "Civil Contract" party, describing it as a vote in favor of peace.