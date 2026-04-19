Syria foils alleged Hezbollah-linked “sabotage” plot in Quneitra

19 April 2026 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

Syrian authorities announced on Sunday that they had thwarted a “sabotage” plot in the southern province of Quneitra, allegedly linked to Hezbollah and aimed at launching rockets across the border, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement from the Interior Ministry, the plan was uncovered during a joint operation between internal security forces and the General Intelligence Service.

The ministry said the cell had prepared a civilian vehicle modified to conceal equipment intended for launching rockets in an attempt “to carry out a surprise attack,” without specifying the intended target.

Authorities added that the plot was foiled following close monitoring and surveillance of the suspects, allowing security forces to seize the vehicle and equipment before the operation could be carried out. Several individuals were arrested.

The announcement came days after a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect at midnight Friday, following Israeli attacks on Lebanon that began on March 2.

Hezbollah did not immediately comment on the latest allegations. However, last week the group denied links to a separate cell that Syrian authorities said had been planning to assassinate a religious figure.

In a statement at the time, Hezbollah said it is “committed to Syria’s security, stability, and the safety of its people.”

The group had previously supported former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, deploying fighters during the conflict before later withdrawing to Lebanon after the fall of the government.

Syria’s new administration has since intensified efforts to restore security and reassert control as part of broader plans to stabilize and rebuild the country after years of war.