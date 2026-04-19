Azerbaijanis among top foreign buyers of property in Türkiye

19 April 2026 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 60 apartments in Türkiye in March 2026, placing them among the top foreign buyers of real estate in the country during the period.

AzerNEWS reports that in February, total apartment sales to foreign nationals in Türkiye declined by around 20 percent compared to the same period in 2025, amounting to 1,353 units.

According to the data, citizens of the Russian Federation ranked first with 229 apartments purchased. They were followed by citizens of Iran with 130 apartments, while German citizens ranked third with 84 units.

The report notes that Azerbaijani buyers remained among the most active foreign property investors in Türkiye, ranking sixth overall in March.

It is also highlighted that Azerbaijani citizens purchased a total of 944 apartments in Türkiye in 2025, compared to 866 in 2024, indicating a steady upward trend in property acquisitions.