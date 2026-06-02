Pashinyan says Russian import restrictions fuel negative views toward EAEU

2 June 2026 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has criticized recent Russian restrictions on Armenian agricultural exports, warning that such measures are turning public opinion against the Eurasian Economic Union, AzerNEWS reports.

Pashinyan commented on the issue while preparing for Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Armenian prime minister addressed the recent restrictions imposed by Russia on a number of Armenian-made agricultural products, including fruits and vegetables.

“In my opinion, these are wrong steps, because they are turning people against the Eurasian Economic Union. As a high-ranking official in the EAEU, I also consider this a problem. But we will solve all the problems,” Pashinyan told journalists.

The remarks come after Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, Rosselkhoznadzor, announced temporary restrictions on imports of several agricultural products from Armenia on May 30.

The list of restricted goods includes tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, greens and strawberries.

The latest trade dispute adds to growing tensions between Yerevan and Moscow ahead of Armenia’s June 7 parliamentary elections, as relations between the two allies continue to face strain over geopolitical and economic disagreements.