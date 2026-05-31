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Sunday, May 31, 2026

Defense Ministry presents review of events of last week [VIDEO]

31 May 2026 17:50 (UTC+04:00)
Defense Ministry presents review of events of last week [VIDEO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has released a summary of the key events that took place over the past week.

AzerNEWS presents the footage:

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