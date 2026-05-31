Social Services Agency holds meeting with foster families [PHOTOS]

31 May 2026 19:31 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Social Services Agency, operating under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, has organized a meeting with foster families, AzerNEWS reports.

The event aimed to support the development of the foster family institution and to strengthen relationships between foster parents and children.

The meeting, held in honor of May 31 – World Foster Family Day, was attended by foster parents and the children placed with these families.

During the event, participants shared their impressions of the foster care services, exchanged experiences, and had their questions addressed by Agency representatives. The meeting provided a platform to discuss ways to further enhance foster family support and child welfare.

World Foster Family Day is celebrated annually on May 31 to honor foster families and recognize their vital role in providing care, support, and a safe environment for children who cannot live with their biological parents.

The day was first officially proclaimed by the UNESCO and social welfare organizations to raise global awareness about the importance of foster care and to promote the development of foster family systems.

It aims to strengthen the bonds between foster parents and children, highlight the dedication of caregivers, and encourage more families to participate in fostering children in need.

Various events, meetings, and activities are held worldwide to celebrate foster families, share experiences, and advocate for the rights and well-being of children in foster care.