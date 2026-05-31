'Young Tourism Leaders-3' camp held in Guba to develop youth leadership in tourism [PHOTOS]

31 May 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"Young Tourism Leaders-3" camp has been held at the Guba Sports, Recreation, Training, and Education Complex, AzerNEWS reports.

The camp was organized with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and in partnership with the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University (ATMU).

The camp began with a visit to the monument of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The opening ceremony featured the playing of the National Anthem and a one-minute silence in honor of the martyrs who gave their lives for the homeland.

During the official opening, representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the State Tourism Agency, and ATMU spoke about the significance of the camp, the active role of young people in tourism, and their future contributions to national tourism policy.

Ali Isgandarli, representing the Ministry of Youth and Sports, stressed the importance of developing leadership qualities in young people. He noted that such projects greatly contribute to personal development, enhance initiative, and prepare youth for successful future careers.

Gunay Farzaliyeva, Sector Director at the State Tourism Agency, provided detailed information on current opportunities, innovations, and prospects for youth in the tourism sector. She encouraged students to be more active, propose innovative ideas, and demonstrate professional approaches in their future endeavors.

Ilaha Aliyeva, Head of ATMU's Career and Alumni Department, actively supported the organization of the camp, helping participants engage more effectively and stay motivated throughout the event.

Other speakers also highlighted that projects like this help cultivate a professional and entrepreneurial generation within the tourism sector.

Throughout the camp, students participated in training sessions, masterclasses, city tours, team-building games, and tourism-themed workshops, showcasing their initiative and engagement.

They demonstrated their knowledge and skills in tourism, standing out as future leaders, and established valuable connections with professionals in the field.

The four-day camp aimed to apply the "Learning Through Fun" method, equipping youth with non-formal education tools to enhance their tourism knowledge and skills, while fostering innovation and leadership qualities.