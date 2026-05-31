Ministry of Internal Affairs issues traffic safety guidelines for cyclists and scooter riders

31 May 2026 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), through its Intelligent Traffic Management Center, has addressed cyclists and scooter riders regarding road safety, AzerNEWS reports.

The Ministry reminded that the number of people using two-wheeled vehicles such as bicycles and scooters increases during the spring and summer months. Failure to follow traffic rules while using these vehicles can create hazardous conditions on the roads.

Riders should not travel in the opposite direction and must stop when the traffic light shows a red signal. At pedestrian crossings, they should dismount and cross the road on foot like pedestrians.

"The law requires that bicycles, motor-assisted bicycles, and other similar vehicles move only in the right-hand lane of the road, following road signs and markings, and ideally in a single line as close to the right as possible. Riding bicycles on sidewalks is allowed only if it does not obstruct pedestrians. Riders should also be aware that using the adjacent road when a bicycle lane is available is prohibited by law. Furthermore, at intersections without bicycle lane markings, cyclists must yield to other vehicles using the road," the Ministry emphasized.

"Responsibility is the key condition for safety. Following traffic rules and acting responsibly on the roads is essential for everyone's safety," the statement added.