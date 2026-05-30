South Korea must strengthen self defense while maintaining US Alliance, Minister says

30 May 2026 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

South Korea must enhance its own defense capabilities while continuing military cooperation with the United States, Defense Minister An Gyu-baek has announced, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

“The Republic of Korea will continue its efforts to strengthen self-sustaining defense capabilities alongside reinforcing its alliance with the United States,” the minister said.

An spoke at length about North Korea’s expanding military power and the development of its nuclear and missile programs. In response, he explained that Seoul relies on a three-component deterrence system against Pyongyang: a layered air and missile defense system, preemptive strike capabilities when missile and nuclear threats from the North are detected, and a massive strike system designed to destroy North Korean leadership and military installations.

The minister also noted that South Korea is developing “smart force” capabilities by applying artificial intelligence technologies, drones, and counter-drone systems. “Thanks to this, we will play a more significant role in the defense of the Korean Peninsula,” An said.

At the same time, he acknowledged Seoul’s ongoing efforts to maintain dialogue with Pyongyang. The defense minister stated that South Korea will pursue a policy of peaceful coexistence through inter-Korean dialogue while maintaining strong deterrence against threats from the North.

The remarks reflect Seoul’s dual strategy of building indigenous military strength without weakening the critical alliance with Washington. As North Korea’s weapons programs continue to advance, South Korean officials have increasingly emphasized the need for rapid modernization of their own forces, particularly in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence and unmanned systems.