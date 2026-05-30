China tightens rules on electric vehicle battery recycling as first generation batteries retire

30 May 2026 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Chinese government is preparing to significantly tighten regulations on the recycling of batteries used in electric vehicles, as the country’s first generation of new energy vehicles begins to reach the end of its operational life, according to a report by AzerNEWS citing the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In a special meeting, the ministry demanded strict measures against the illegal disposal of old batteries, unlicensed operations, dismantling activities that cause environmental pollution, and the production of substandard goods from retired batteries.

Official forecasts indicate that by 2030, the volume of retired energy batteries in China will exceed one million tons annually. This growing waste stream has made the establishment of a new, large-scale recycling system imperative for the world’s largest electric vehicle market.

Beijing recognizes that the issue is not merely about waste management. Batteries contain strategic and valuable metals such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt. Recovering these materials for reuse is of great importance both environmentally and economically.

To achieve this, China will expand its use of digital technologies to track the entire movement route of batteries from production to disposal. This will enable more effective monitoring of the responsibilities of all companies participating in the industrial chain.

The ministry also called on industry associations, leading companies, and research institutes to collaborate more closely. The goal is to accelerate the application of new technologies, create innovative business models, and form a solid foundation for the sustainable development of the battery recycling industry.

In an era of rapid electric vehicle adoption, China is already planning its next phase to ensure the safe recycling of millions of batteries and the return of valuable resources to the economy. The new regulations are expected to set higher standards for recyclers and impose stricter penalties for non-compliance, signaling Beijing’s determination to address the environmental challenges of the EV revolution head-on.