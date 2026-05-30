Romania asks NATO to speed up air defense deliveries after Russian drone strike

30 May 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Romania has formally requested that NATO accelerate the supply of air defense systems following a Russian drone crash on its territory, according to an official statement released by the country’s foreign ministry, AzerNEWS reports.

Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu announced the decision after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) struck a residential building in the eastern city of Galați overnight. The incident, which the government attributed to a Russian-operated drone crossing from Ukrainian airspace, caused an explosion and ignited a fire inside one of the apartments. Two people sustained injuries in the attack.

“Following the crash of a Russian drone into a home in Galați, Romania has appealed to NATO to speed up the delivery of air defense systems,” Țoiu said in a statement cited by Politico.

Local authorities confirmed that the drone crossed the border from Ukraine before crashing into the multi-story building. Emergency crews responded promptly, extinguishing the fire and evacuating residents. The injured individuals are receiving medical treatment, and their condition is reported as stable.

The incident has heightened security concerns among NATO’s eastern flank members, as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to generate cross-border spillover risks. Romania, which shares a long border with Ukraine, has repeatedly faced drone debris and airspace violations in recent months.

NATO officials have not yet issued an official response, but the request is expected to be discussed in the coming days as allied nations review their collective air defense commitments.