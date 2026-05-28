Azerbaijan marks Independence Day with official reception in Buenos Aires [PHOTOS]

28 May 2026 09:49 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An official reception dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Independence Day was held in Buenos Aires at the initiative of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Argentina.

AzerNEWS reports via the Embassy that the event began with the national anthems of both countries. Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Argentina, Ramzi Teymurov, delivered an opening speech highlighting the history behind the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The ambassador spoke about the development path of modern Azerbaijan following the return to power of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, stressing that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev the country has become the strongest state in the region with growing international influence.

He also underlined that Azerbaijan succeeded in liberating its territories from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation as a result of what he described as the country’s wise and strategic policies.

Participants at the event were later informed about the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process. The speech also touched upon the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-Argentina relations, with particular emphasis placed on the growing intensity of bilateral contacts across various sectors.

The ambassador highlighted the importance of working visits from Azerbaijan to Argentina last year, noting their contribution to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Throughout the reception, guests were introduced to examples of Azerbaijan’s rich national cuisine, while a specially invited orchestra performed Azerbaijani musical pieces. Photographs reflecting Azerbaijan’s history were also displayed during the event.

At the end of the reception, guests were presented with research materials on Azerbaijan and the wider region prepared by members of the Azerbaijani Studies Department operating at National University of La Plata.