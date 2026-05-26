Azerbaijani music presented at Rome's 'Night of Museums 2026' event [PHOTOS]

26 May 2026 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani music has once again been featured as part of the traditional "Night of Museums" (Notte dei Musei 2026) held in the capital of Italy, Rome, AzerNEWS reports.

A concert titled "The Sound of Balaban in the Spirit of Jazz" was organized in the Protomoteca Hall of the Capitoline Museums in Rome with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy and its Cultural Center.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy, Rashad Aslanov, noted in his speech that Azerbaijan has been participating in this initiative for four consecutive years. He emphasized that the balaban is an ancient Azerbaijani musical instrument that holds a special place in the nation's musical heritage and expressed confidence that the uniqueness of the concert program would delight the audience.

Deputy Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Italy, Gulnar Tagizade, stated that the concert was organized within the framework of the Night of Museums initiative by the Rome Municipality and the "Zetema" Cultural Project. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity provided and introduced the musicians.

The two-part program, titled "The Sound of Balaban in the Spirit of Jazz," featured renowned musicians Alafsar Rahimov (balaban), Nijat Pashazade (bass guitar), Nijat Aslanov (piano), Hasan Bilalov (percussion), and Ali Ibrahim-zade (electric guitar). They combined traditional and modern elements of Azerbaijani music, presenting various compositions that were warmly received by the audience.

Note that this series of events, held for the 16th time in Rome, aims to combine art and culture and promote cultural heritage to city residents diversely and engagingly.