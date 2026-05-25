Leyla Aliyeva visits Juma Mosque in Masally [PHOTOS]

25 May 2026 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, has visited the Masally district, AzerNEWS reports.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva toured the Masally Juma Mosque, one of the district's historical and religious-cultural monuments, and became closely acquainted with its history and architectural features.

It was noted that the Juma Mosque, located in the center of Masally city, was built in 1846 with financial support from local residents and benefactors. During the years of independence, the mosque was restored and resumed its activity as a place of worship. In later years, it underwent major state-funded renovation and was included in 2001 in the list of locally significant immovable historical and cultural monuments.

At the end of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva was presented with a copy of the Holy Quran.